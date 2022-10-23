Diwali 2022: Around 18 lakh diyas to be lit; laser show & more; Here's how Ayodhya is prepared for festival

The sixth Deepotsav will see attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 18 lakh clay lamps, fireworks, a laser display, and Ramlila performances will all be featured at the celebration. The diyas at Ram ki Paidi, which is close to the Saryu river, will be lit by over 22,000 volunteers.

As part of thw Diwali celebrations that will feature fireworks, a laser display, and the staging of Ramlilas, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is slated to set another Guinness World Record by lighting roughly 18 lakh clay lamps.

This will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The breathtaking melodic laser spectacle and a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu will also be presented for Modi, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Numerous native and foreign flowers have been used to decorate Ram Janmbhoomi at Ayodhya in preparation for Diwali. To make the Deepotsav 2022 even more stunning, rangolis made of flowers are adorned at every crossroads in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: States with AAP-led govt are in bad shape, says Anurag Thakur

The Ram temple, Ramlalla, and Ramayana gates will be decorated by groups of specialised artisans from places like Mathura, Sitapur, and other locations.

The Ram temple has been embellished with 2,000 bundles of gerbera flowers and forty quintals of marigolds. The rangolis were created with six quintals of white, blue, yellow, purple, and green flower petals. In addition, many flower species from Kolkata and Bangalore were sent to Ayodhya for decorating, including lilies, denim, and carnations.

On October 23, the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Deepotsav celebrations in the holy city, marking his first appearance at the event in Ayodhya. The Yogi Adityanath administration will promote "Dhobia" and "Faruwahi" dancers in addition to the state's spiritual and religious importance through the organisation of "Deepotsava."

Also Read: Be it Ram Mandir or Article 370, Modi govt did what seemed impossible: Amit Shah

Srishti Dhar Mahto Chhau of Jharkhand will perform a dance that provides a cultural overview of his state, while Mahavir Singh Guddu of Haryana will present folk melodies and dance from his region. Along with the Kathak performer Arupa Lahiri from New Delhi, Bhajans of Mumbai's Preet Prerna will also herald their arrival on the cultural scene in the sacred land of Lord Rama. Gujarat's Ministry of Culture will also be in charge of organising the folk dance.

The sixth Deepotsava in Ayodhya will also witness the blending of language and culture from several Indian states, the statement said.