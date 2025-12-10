Former Sakra MLA and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary passed away in Patna. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief, calling his demise an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres of the state.

JD(U) Mourns Demise of Former MLA

Former Sakra MLA and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary passed away in Patna, confirmed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar late Tuesday night. In a post shared on X, Bihar CM expressed deep grief and called the loss "irreparable for the political and social spheres." "The passing away of Shri Ashok Kumar Chaudhary Ji, former MLA from the Sakra Assembly Constituency of JD(U), is heart-rending. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres. We pray to God for eternal peace to the departed soul," Kumar's X post read. सकरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के पूर्व विधायक श्री अशोक कुमार चौधरी जी का निधन दुःखद। उनके निधन से राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक क्षेत्रों में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। दिवंगत आत्मा की चिर शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary also expressed condolences over his loss. "The untimely demise of Shri Aditya Kumar Ji's revered father, Late Ashok Kumar Chaudhary Ji--senior leader of JD(U), former MLA from Kanti and Sakra, and the current JD(U) MLA from Sakra--is extremely heartbreaking. His passing has caused an irreparable loss to the state's political and social spheres. In this hour of grief, our condolences are with the bereaved family. May God grant a place at His holy feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon their family members to bear this loss with fortitude," JDU leader's X post read. जद(यू) के वरिष्ठ नेता, कांटी एवं सकरा के पूर्व विधायक तथा सकरा से जदयू के वर्तमान विधायक श्री आदित्य कुमार जी के पूज्य पिताजी स्व. अशोक कुमार चौधरी जी का असामयिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। उनके निधन से राज्य राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक जगत को अपूरणीय क्षति पहुँची है। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में… pic.twitter.com/BgjWhDAwv0 — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) December 9, 2025

Choudhary's Political Career

Choudhary was a two-term MLA and first entered the Bihar Assembly in 2015 as an independent candidate from the Kanti constituency. In 2020, he contested and won the Sakra (SC-reserved) seat on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. His legacy continues through his son, Aditya Kumar, who won the 2025 assembly election from Sakra on a JD(U) ticket.

The Sakra constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is part of the Muzaffarpur district and falls under the Muzaffarpur parliamentary segment.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 held on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. Counting took place on November 14, culminating in a decisive victory for the NDA. The ruling alliance secured 202 seats, gaining a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This marks the second instance of the NDA crossing the 200-seat mark in Bihar; it had earlier won 206 seats in the 2010 assembly polls.

Seat Distribution Among Alliances

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat. (ANI)