PM Narendra Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross. Leaders including Om Birla, Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Adityanath congratulated him, calling it a reflection of India's growing global stature.

Om Birla Hails Honour as Reflection of India's Stature

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), describing the recognition as a reflection of India's growing global stature and the Prime Minister's leadership in strengthening international partnerships.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, Birla said the prestigious honour underscored India's rising influence on the global stage and acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's contribution to enhancing bilateral and multilateral relations. "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on being conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class). This prestigious recognition reflects India's growing global stature and the Prime Minister's visionary leadership in strengthening international partnerships," the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote in a post on X.

Birla said the honour was also a testament to the deep-rooted friendship, mutual trust and expanding cooperation between India and Slovakia. "The honour is also a testament to the deep-rooted friendship, mutual trust and expanding cooperation between India and Slovakia," he added.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Birla said that under Modi's leadership, India continues to emerge as a leading voice in global affairs. "Under his leadership, India continues to emerge as a leading voice on the global stage, guided by the ideals of peace, progress and shared prosperity," the post further read.

The conferment of Slovakia's highest civilian honour on Prime Minister Modi is being viewed as a significant diplomatic recognition, reflecting the growing engagement and partnership between India and Slovakia. The award also acknowledges efforts aimed at fostering stronger international cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sikkim CM Praises PM's Commitment to Diplomacy

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on receiving the honour and highlighted his continued efforts in advancing international diplomacy and global engagement. "My heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on receiving the esteemed Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest civilian honour of Slovakia. This remarkable honour is a reflection of his enduring commitment to diplomacy, his vision of a stronger and more connected world, and his dedicated efforts towards building meaningful partnerships with nations across the globe. The recognition further highlights India's growing global influence and the trust and respect India continues to earn through its message of peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity," he wrote in his post on X.

BJP Leaders Extend Congratulations

Several BJP leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also extended their congratulations to the Prime Minister.

Defence Minister said the distinguished recognition reflected the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, exceptional statesmanship and unwavering commitment to strengthening global partnerships. He added that the honour also signified the growing global respect for India's role in advancing dialogue, cooperation and shared progress. "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), Slovakia's highest civilian honour. This distinguished recognition reflects his visionary leadership, exceptional statesmanship and unwavering commitment to strengthening global partnerships. The honour also signifies the growing global respect for India's role in advancing dialogue, cooperation and shared progress," he wrote in a post on X.

In a separate post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said the conferment of The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) upon Prime Minister Modi reflected the increasing global respect for Bharat and recognised his contribution towards strengthening international partnerships and fostering enduring ties among nations. "The conferment of The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) upon Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji by Slovakia is a moment of immense pride and honour for 140 crore Indians. This prestigious recognition reflects the growing global respect for Bharat and acknowledges Hon. Pradhanmantri Ji's exceptional contribution towards strengthening international partnerships, advancing mutual prosperity and fostering enduring bonds of friendship between nations. Under his visionary leadership, India continues to emerge as a leading voice on the global stage, earning admiration, trust and goodwill across the world," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote in his post on X. (ANI)