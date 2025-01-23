Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Several human skulls have been stolen from a graveyard in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, with the latest theft occurring on Sunday. The victim, a woman buried about five and a half months ago, is the latest in a disturbing trend of thefts over the past five years.

Several human skulls were stolen from a graveyard in the Sanhaula police station area of Bhagalpur district, Bihar, with the most recent theft occurring on Sunday. The skull of a woman, who had been buried about five and a half months ago, was taken. The woman, identified as the mother of Mohammed Badrujama, was the latest victim of this disturbing pattern.

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor (WATCH)

Locals report that this is not the first occurrence, as there have been five similar incidents over the past five years, with skulls being stolen from graves that are approximately six months old.

The thefts are suspected to be carried out by a group targeting specific graves in the area. The graveyard, situated in Asraf Nagar village within the Fazilpur Sakrama gram panchayat, is an old burial site that serves multiple villages in the region. Local residents are both shocked and fearful over the incidents, with many speculating that the stolen skulls may be used for black magic or other sinister purposes.

"We are very scared and worried about these incidents. We don't know who is behind these thefts or what their motives are. We demand that the authorities take immediate action to catch the perpetrators and put an end to these gruesome thefts," said Mohammed Ejaz, a local resident as quoted by TOI.

Shivanand Singh, the SDPO of Kahalgaon, stated that the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. However, no leads have been discovered thus far.

"We are taking these incidents very seriously and are doing everything possible to solve the mystery. We urge the locals to come forward and provide any information they may have about these incidents," the SDPO added.

Sanhaula SHO Chandan Kumar mentioned that the graveyard was once enclosed by a boundary wall, but it collapsed as the wall, built around 1980, deteriorated over time.

(Image for representation)

Latest Videos