College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor (WATCH)

A first-year student at Narayana College in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide by jumping from the third floor, with CCTV footage capturing the incident, and an investigation underway to determine the circumstances.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

A shocking incident occurred at Narayana College in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, when a first-year intermediate student, Charan, died by suicide by jumping from the third floor on Thursday. This was captured on CCTV cameras, which shows the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

Also Read: Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

According to the footage, Charan walked out of his classroom at 10:15 am, during an ongoing lecture, and proceeded to the ledge, where he jumped off from the third floor. A separate video from the classroom showed the student leaving the room, leaving his classmates and teacher unaware of the impending tragedy.

The aftermath of the incident was marked by shock and grief, as Charan's classmates and teacher struggled to come to terms with what had happened. The reasons behind Charan's decision to take his own life remain unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police officials arrived at the scene shortly after being notified and have initiated a probe into the matter. 

Also Read: Agniveer dies under mysterious circumstances in J&K's Kupwara

