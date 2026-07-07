The investigation into realtor Ketan Agarwal's death has revealed a new development. Prime accused Siya Goyal, his fiancée, had secretly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, four months before Ketan died. Investigators suspect Ketan's fall from a cliff was not an accident but a murder conspired by the couple.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn after sources claimed that prime accused Siya Goyal had secretly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, around four months before Ketan's death. Investigators are now probing whether the alleged marriage played a key role in the conspiracy surrounding the high-profile case.

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According to sources, Siya and Chetan allegedly registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, despite Siya being engaged to Ketan Agarwal earlier this year. Police are verifying official records, digital evidence and deleted social media posts to establish the timeline of the alleged secret marriage. Two of Siya's college friends, who reportedly signed as witnesses during the marriage registration, are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra last month. Investigators suspect the fall was not accidental and allege that Siya and Chetan conspired to kill him because Siya did not want to go ahead with the arranged marriage. Both have been arrested in connection with the case and remain under investigation.

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Earlier findings in the probe indicated that Ketan had grown suspicious of Siya's closeness to Chetan before their wedding. According to investigators, he had even requested his family to conduct a background check after noticing frequent arguments and changes in her behaviour. Despite his concerns, the wedding preparations continued, with the families reportedly planning an elaborate ceremony.

Police are also examining WhatsApp chats, call records, financial transactions and other digital evidence to determine whether the alleged secret marriage was concealed from both families and whether it strengthens the prosecution's case. Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events leading up to Ketan's death and whether additional individuals played a role in the alleged conspiracy.

The case continues to unfold, with fresh evidence emerging almost daily. Authorities have not yet filed a final chargesheet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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