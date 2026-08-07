Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for focusing on youth concerns amid protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand over exam irregularities. CM Hemant Soren has offered dialogue, while protestors demand a probe and reforms.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the focus should remain on addressing the concerns of youth amid ongoing protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand.

"I don't want to get into that level of detail because honestly, I don't speak for either Gen Z or for Abhijeet Dipke or for his movement or anything else. I'm just speaking as an ordinary MP in the Indian Parliament who is concerned about the political direction of our country and wants to see, at the same time, that we are responding to the needs of the majority of young people for meaningful change that would improve their life prospects. That is my message," Tharoor added.

Jharkhand Govt Reaches Out to Protesters

The remarks came amid ongoing protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with students demanding reforms and a probe into the selection process. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the protesting students and said the government was ready for dialogue and committed to bringing robust reforms to address their concerns.

"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," Soren said. He added, "Our goal is to move forward with significant, robust reforms that address these student aspirations in a manner that aligns with their needs."

Probe Demanded into Alleged Irregularities

The protests are being held at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations. JLKM MLA Jairam Mahato also raised questions over the integrity of the selection process and demanded an investigation into the matter.

"The demand is regarding the JPSC preliminary examination. The accused person in this matter had cleared the JSSC CGL examination with second rank, and several members of his family had also passed the exam," Mahato alleged. "Therefore, all examinations in which he appeared, as well as those conducted by the concerned company, should be investigated," he added.

Student Delegation Formed for Talks

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken with the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants over the phone. According to the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government. The delegation includes eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts.

The protesting students have also demanded that the dialogue with the government should take place in the presence of the media, alleging that previous discussions held behind closed doors did not lead to any resolution.