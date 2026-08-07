JMM leader Talkeshwar Mahto and CM Hemant Soren said the Jharkhand govt is ready for dialogue with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants. Students are demanding a re-exam and a CBI probe into alleged corruption in recruitment examinations.

Govt Ready for Dialogue

JMM leader Talkeshwar Mahto on Friday said the Jharkhand government is ready to hold dialogue with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants and asserted that the students' concerns should be addressed immediately.

Speaking at the aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Mahto said the students had supported the JMM-led government and assured them that their concerns would not be ignored. "These students had voted us to power. We are not ignoring them, we stand with them and their sentiments. CM has spoken on this several times. He is ready to have a dialogue," Mahto said.

"When I was not here, I felt that politicisation is happening here. But even students want a dialogue with the Govt, and an immediate resolving of the issue. They want re-exam of JPSC so that people get jobs," he added.

Support for Protesters

Jayant Jaipal Singh, youngest son of former Lok Sabha MP Jaipal Singh Munda, visited the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and extended his support to the protesting students. "I came here to support the students here. Everyone standing here wants the garbage of scam, bribe, nepotism out from our society. These young people can clean this up," Singh said.

He said he wanted to see a "free and fair Jharkhand" and expressed pride that the stadium named after his father was being used by young protesters to raise their demands. "I want to spend my final years to be in a free and fair Jharkhand. As the son of my father, I am proud that this ground (Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium) is being used by this young people today. They are presenting their demands here. They want a new era," he said. "I appeal to the State Govt to listen to what is being said here," Singh added.

Calls for CBI Probe

Advocate Kumar Harsh, who has represented JPSC aspirants in the Jharkhand High Court in previous cases of alleged irregularities, said that the examination process is "rigged" and called for a CBI probe to restore public trust.

Speaking at the ongoing JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, Harsh said, "I am appearing for JPSC-JSSC. The whole process is rigged. This is coupled with no-confidence, no public trust and I am very sure that if a CBI investigation is conducted, a trust would develop in public."

"So, while we are appearing, we have made all the allegations and those have come true. The CID has investigated the matter, arrests have been made," Harsh said. Referring to allegations linked to TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd), he said, "We need to understand that how 14th JPSC allegations have been made and how there has been corruption in 14th JPSC. We need to go back - 11th and 13th JPSC."

He further alleged that irregularities were not limited to JPSC and JSSC examinations. "Not just JPSC and JSSC, there is a long list (of exams) which were rigged. People do not trust CID probe. Govt needs to take action, and get the matter investigated by the CBI. In order to restore public trust, public must come clean," Harsh said.

CM Reaches Out to Aspirants

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, stating that the government is ready for dialogue and committed to implementing robust reforms to meet student aspirations. The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing protests by students and candidates regarding recruitment examinations in the state. "We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren said. (ANI)