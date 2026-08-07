TDP MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu met PM Modi on National Handloom Day, gifting him hand-woven garments. The PM urged citizens to support artisans, while President Murmu conferred the Sant Kabir and National Handloom Awards to outstanding weavers.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Kalisetti Appalanaidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Vizianagaram, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi alongside his family on Friday. During the meeting, the family presented the Prime Minister with hand-woven garments--including a dhoti, kurta, and stole--crafted by weavers from the Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency. PM Modi warmly welcomed the family and accepted the traditional attire.

PM Modi Champions Handloom Sector

Marking the day, the Prime Minister took to X to celebrate India's rich handloom heritage and reaffirmed the government's ongoing commitment to supporting artisans, describing the sector as a vital pillar for rural empowerment, women-led development, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). He also encouraged citizens to support the community by sharing their favourite handloom products and "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay.

"Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a post on his official X handle.

PM Modi also invited people to share their favourite handloom products and the trending "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay, saying the initiative would help raise awareness and encourage communities associated with the traditional textile sector.

President Murmu Confers Handloom Awards

Celebrating India's centuries-old weaving traditions and the artisans who continue to preserve them, President Droupadi Murmu also conferred the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards 2025 to 22 outstanding weavers, designers, cooperatives and entrepreneurs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The awards recognise exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and contributions towards preserving India's rich handloom heritage.

This year's recipients represent the country's remarkable diversity of weaving traditions, ranging from Kanchipuram silk and Banarasi Jamdani to Tangaliya weaving of Gujarat and Lepcha textiles of Sikkim. (ANI)