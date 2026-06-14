Tamil Nadu's Singappen special team, with local police, arrested three history-sheeters in Sivakasi for harassing a woman and creating a public nuisance. The accused were apprehended after trying to flee from the police patrol.

Three History-Sheeters Arrested for Harassing Woman

Tamil Nadu's Singappen special team, along with local police, on Sunday arrested three history-sheeters for allegedly harassing a woman and creating public nuisance in Sivakasi.

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According to police, the incident was reported around 9:30 pm, following which a complaint was received stating that a group of youths was causing disturbance and misbehaving with a woman in the area. Acting swiftly on the information, the Singappen special team, which was on routine patrol, reached the spot.

Upon spotting the police, the accused allegedly attempted to flee but were later apprehended during a follow-up operation. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahendrakumar alias Kullamani (26), Senbagapandi (25), and Mahendran (27), all listed history-sheeters and residents of Sivakasi. They were taken into custody by the Sivakasi town police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the police have requested members of the public to promptly report any incidents of public harassment or misbehaviour, while thanking the caller for providing the timely information that helped secure the accused.

Smuggling Bid Foiled in Thoothukudi

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a police team launched surveillance operations following a secret tip-off received by Thoothukudi Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha. The intelligence indicated that smuggled goods were being illegally transported to Sri Lanka from the Thirespuram area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the local North Police Station.

Following the tip-off, Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudaya Rajkumar and Isakkimuthu, along with Constables Palani, Balamurugan, and Gabriel, were engaged in night patrol duty yesterday. During the patrol, at around 9:15 PM on May 12, near the northern side of the Thirespuram fishing harbour, the police found goods being loaded onto an unregistered fibre boat fitted with two engines, allegedly for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, the police seized five carton boxes containing 1,200 pieces of Nature Power Papaya Soap along with the fibre boat. On seeing the police, the suspects reportedly fled from the spot. According to police sources, the value of the seized papaya soaps is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

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