Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Abhishek Manu Singhvi has reacted to the death sentence given to the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Singhvi has expressed concern, stating that the sentence is a "chilling red flag" and emphasised that India must ensure her safety at any cost. In a post on X, Singhvi said, "death sentence 4Sheikh Hasina is a chilling red flag. India must ensure her safety at any cost. India &South Asia cannot afford tragic repeat of Najibullah: abandoned, brutalised, erased. Hasina has been steadfast ally in security, stability & cooperation. We must not look away."

Singhvi, drawing a comparison to the fate of former Afghan President Najibullah, added that Sheikh Hasina has been a steadfast ally in security, stability, and cooperation, and that India must not look away. Hasina, 78, was tried in absentia, having been exiled in India since she was ousted from power in July 2024, and given the death sentence for "committing crimes against humanity."

Bangladesh Demands Extradition

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday appealed to India to immediately extradite Hasina and the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Bangladesh claimed India was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty.

"In the verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal, absconding accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal have been convicted and sentenced for the Jallahi (executioner) murder. If any country gives shelter to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity, it will be an extremely intolerant act and a disregard for justice. We appeal to the Government of India to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladesh authorities. According to the extradition treaty existing between the two countries, this is also an obligatory duty for India," it said. (ANI)