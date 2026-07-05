The water level in Sindhanur city's main lake has gone down, making residents worried. For now, water is being supplied from the Turvihal lake, which has enough stock for the next three months. The Municipal Commissioner has asked everyone to use water carefully.

Raichur: The main drinking water lake near Turvihal town, which is the lifeline for Sindhanur city, is seeing its water levels drop. This has left residents feeling anxious about a possible water shortage.

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Right now, the city's main lake has only about one-and-a-half to two metres of water left. Because of this, the administration is now supplying water directly from the Turvihal lake to all 31 wards of the city. Just two months ago, both the Turvihal lake and the city's drinking water lake were filled when water was released into the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. But with the summer heat, the demand for water shot up, and the city's lake emptied out much faster than expected. Now, the Turvihal lake is the only source of water.

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'Use Water Carefully,' Says Official

The Municipal Commissioner has assured residents that there is no need to panic. "The Sindhanur lake might be low on water, but we have stored a large amount in the Turvihal lake," he said. "We have enough water to last for another three to three-and-a-half months." He explained that currently, water is being supplied to each ward once every 8 days. "In the coming days, there might be a delay of a day or two, but there will be no shortage. However, we request the public to use water carefully and avoid wastage," he added.

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