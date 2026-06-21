2. Bengaluru (Karnataka): Silicon Valley's dry pipelines. The current situation: Once a city of over 260 lakes, Bengaluru now has only 80-81 lakes left. Thousands of borewells in this IT hub have completely dried up.

The impact: Strict rules on water use have been imposed in apartments and high-rises. Even after bringing water from the Kaveri river 100 km away and booking expensive private water tankers, the demand is not being met.