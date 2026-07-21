Following a deadly landslide at an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Prem Singh Tamang, assuring all possible central assistance for the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations following the landslide at an under-construction tunnel in the state's Namchi district.

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister reviewed the rescue efforts and assured the Sikkim Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre in the ongoing operations and relief measures for those affected by the incident. The Home Minister also assured full support in the rescue efforts and reiterated that the Centre would provide "every possible help" to the people impacted by the landslide.

Details of the Tragic Incident

At least eight people have died while several workers are feared trapped inside an under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Sikkim's Namchi district after a landslide blocked the entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday. The incident occurred inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi district. Authorities suspect that over two dozen workers were trapped inside, although the exact number has not yet been confirmed.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Underway

The Namchi district administration, in coordination with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other line departments, is continuously carrying out the rescue operation. The situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Rescue teams are carrying out a massive operation to evacuate those trapped. Speaking to ANI, Vivek Kumar, Deputy Commander, NDRF, said, "The NDRF team is conducting the search and rescue operation, and 10 bodies have been recovered... There is still a possibility of some people trapped inside."

PM Modi Reviews Situation

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic incident. (ANI)