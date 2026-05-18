RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, accusing it of shielding criminals. Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Centre, demanding the Education Minister's resignation amid a CBI probe into the matter.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt

Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the government over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleging that it shields corrupt individuals and criminals. Speaking to reporters, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said incidents of paper leaks were not new and had occurred repeatedly in Bihar as well.

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"Under the NDA government, corrupt individuals are shielded, and criminals are protected. This is not the first time that the NEET paper has been leaked. Paper leaks have occurred repeatedly in Bihar as well," Tejashwi Yadav said. He further alleged that no senior official or BJP leader had faced punishment in connection with such incidents. "Yet, neither has any senior official nor a BJP leader faced punishment, nor has any action been taken against them," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Minister's Resignation

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday also attacked the BJP-led Central government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?" he said on X.

These remarks come amid controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

CBI Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation. Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process.

The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Corrective Measures Announced

As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)