Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan; check details

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday (August 1) successfully extradited Sachin Bishnoi, also known as Sachin Thapan, the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from Baku, Azerbaijan, to India. This significant development came as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Following this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another important arrest on Wednesday. Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently incarcerated, was apprehended after being deported from the UAE to India. The NIA, in a statement, revealed that a team was dispatched to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate Brar's deportation and bring him back to India.

According to the NIA, Vikramjeet Singh Brar was directly involved in the murder of the well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Moreover, he was implicated in numerous other criminal activities, including targeted killings of innocent individuals and businessmen. His criminal endeavors extended to smuggling weapons and engaging in extortion across India, in collaboration with the dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, among others.

The extradition and subsequent arrest of these accused individuals mark significant strides in the effort to bring those responsible for heinous crimes to justice. The investigation into the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and related criminal activities is expected to gain momentum with these developments. Authorities are determined to uphold the law and ensure that those involved in such acts of violence face the consequences of their actions.

