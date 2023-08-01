Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Home Minister alleges 'conspiracy' in Nuh violence, vows detailed investigation

    The Haryana government has taken measures to address the escalating communal tension in Nuh district by blocking mobile internet connections until Wednesday, August 2. This move aims to curb the dissemination of inflammatory content and help alleviate the situation.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has expressed the state government's commitment to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Nuh violence, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards and one civilian on Monday. Minister Vij raised concerns over the discovery of stones, weapons, and bullets at the scene, hinting at a possible 'conspiracy' behind the disturbing incident.

    He also assured the public that the situation in the district is currently under control, as a curfew has been imposed to restore order. However, the unrest in Nuh spilled over to Gurugram, where a mob engaged in stone-pelting and set shops and a cab ablaze near Ambedkar Chowk in the Sohna Road area.

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    The violence initially erupted when two groups clashed during a religious procession, and the situation escalated as cars were set on fire amid stone pelting on Monday. The authorities are now working diligently to address the unrest and restore peace in the affected regions.

    "The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this," the home minister said.

    "The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this," he further added.

    The Haryana government has taken measures to address the escalating communal tension in Nuh district by blocking mobile internet connections until Wednesday, August 2. This move aims to curb the dissemination of inflammatory content and help alleviate the situation.

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Additionally, in an effort to ensure the safety of students and the community, all educational institutions in Faridabad district, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers, will remain closed on August 1st. This precautionary step is taken to prevent any potential unrest and allow authorities to effectively manage the situation.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
