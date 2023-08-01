Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

In the wake of the widespread violence, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram and Faridabad districts have been closed for Tuesday. Three people, including two home guards and a civilian, were killed and several others were injured in clashes that broke out on Monday.

A religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, Haryana, on Monday was marred by skirmishes that left three people—two home guards and a civilian—dead and numerous police officers injured. When a mob attempted to block a Vishva Hindu Parishad march on Monday, violence broke out during the religious parade in Haryana's Nuh. Clashes broke out between the two groups, and cars were burned and stones were hurled.

All schools and institutions in Gurugram and Faridabad will be closed on Tuesday, August 1 as a result of the violent occurrences. In Gurugram and Nuh, prohibitive orders according to Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were issued.

Also Read | Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

According to the Haryana government, mobile internet connections have been blocked in Nuh district till Wednesday, August 2, in order to reduce the "intense communal tension".

All educational institutions in the Faridabad district, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres, will be closed on August 1st, according to the district's information and public relations officer.

"All educational institutions in the Gurugram district, including schools, colleges, and coaching facilities, will be closed on Tuesday. We kindly request that all educational institutions heed our directives to the letter," the Gurugram District Magistrate tweeted on Monday.

Also Read | Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to restore peace in Nuh area. He said that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana Police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.