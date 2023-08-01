Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    In the wake of the widespread violence, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram and Faridabad districts have been closed for Tuesday. Three people, including two home guards and a civilian, were killed and several others were injured in clashes that broke out on Monday.

    Haryana violence 3 dead in communal clashes schools colleges closed today internet suspended gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    A religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, Haryana, on Monday was marred by skirmishes that left three people—two home guards and a civilian—dead and numerous police officers injured. When a mob attempted to block a Vishva Hindu Parishad march on Monday, violence broke out during the religious parade in Haryana's Nuh. Clashes broke out between the two groups, and cars were burned and stones were hurled.

    All schools and institutions in Gurugram and Faridabad will be closed on Tuesday, August 1 as a result of the violent occurrences. In Gurugram and Nuh, prohibitive orders according to Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were issued.

    Also Read | Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    According to the Haryana government, mobile internet connections have been blocked in Nuh district till Wednesday, August 2, in order to reduce the "intense communal tension".

    All educational institutions in the Faridabad district, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres, will be closed on August 1st, according to the district's information and public relations officer.

    "All educational institutions in the Gurugram district, including schools, colleges, and coaching facilities, will be closed on Tuesday. We kindly request that all educational institutions heed our directives to the letter," the Gurugram District Magistrate tweeted on Monday.

    Also Read | Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to restore peace in Nuh area. He said that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana Police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    Maharashtra Crane accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Shahapur

    Maharashtra: 17 dead in accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Thane district's Shahapur

    Kerala News LIVE 1 Aug 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin resigns from CPI Palakkad District Council

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, Know details vma

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, Know details

    Chandrayaan 3 leaves Earth heads towards the Moon next step on August 5 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth, heads towards the Moon; next step on August 5

    Petrol and diesel price today August 1 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon