Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 13 cops get death threats; officials raise security cover

On May 29, 2022, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. The security was increased after they received threats from Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

Security cover has been increased for as many as thirteen police officials who are investigating the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after they received death threats from a Canada-based gangster, official sources said.

It can be seen that all 13 police officials are attached to the Delhi Police. They have been given round-the-clock security cover. A strict vigil will also be kept outside their residences here in Delhi.

'Y' category security was approved for Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Rajeev Ranjan and DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra following orders from Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora.

News agency PTI reported that the decision was taken after a detailed analysis was done after the threat from Landa last month. Through his social media post, he threatened the officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell and claimed that he has photos of all the officers and it would not be good if they (officers) are seen in their lane.

Four ACPs and five inspectors were provided with 'X' category security, following which an Armed Police commando will be stationed with them round the clock.

In November this year, five gangsters who were associates of the Landa gang were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a seven-hour operation conducted jointly by Punjab and Delhi Police. Landa who belongs to the Tarn Taran district has been absconding since 2017.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was issued against him.

On December 2, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in the US. However, on December 5, a purported interview of the gangster surfaced online wherein he claimed that he was not held and nor was he in the US.

(With inputs from PTI)