Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three.

Davinder, alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him, police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad, and their roles in Moose Wala's killing were being probed.

Two days after the killing of the popular Punjabi singer in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants.

Also read: Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The Punjabi singer was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police temporarily.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of the gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Also read: 19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

Also read: After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

(With inputs from PTI)