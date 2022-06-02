Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    On Sunday, the renowned rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. 

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mansa, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 9:37 PM IST

    Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report. On Sunday, the renowned rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. 

    After waylaying his vehicle, the assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village. At least three weapons were used, and thirty empty cases were found at the site. 

    A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader. The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injury. 

    Also read: Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder

    The cause of death was 'hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature,' the report revealed. 

    According to the report, Sidhu Moose Wala's body bore maximum bullet injury marks on his right side. It said an X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles.

    The singer's red T-shirt and pyjama had blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, the report added.

    Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    In Sunday's attack, Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured.

    A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the singer's vehicle was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening. A Bolero car stopped in front of Moose Wala's Thar, and then the occupants of both vehicles started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR. 

    The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moose Wala. 

    Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder. 

    According to police, Moose Wala's murder appeared to be retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder last year. The name of the Punjabi singer's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera. 

    Also read: After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    Here what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures) RBA

    Here's what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures)

    Samrat Prithviraj These states that have declared Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar film tax free drb

    Samrat Prithviraj: These states have declared Akshay Kumar's film tax-free

    Alvida KK With black and white post Amul pays emotional tribute to singer gcw

    'Alvida, KK': With black and white post, Amul pays an emotional tribute to singer

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax free in UP announces CM Yogi Adityanath drb

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI RBA

    Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban snt

    Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban

    KK demise Here are 7 tips to prevent sudden heart attacks RBA

    KK's sudden death draws focus on need for healthy heart: Here are 7 tips one must follow

    football Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour snt

    Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon