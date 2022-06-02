19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

On Sunday, the renowned rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report. On Sunday, the renowned rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

After waylaying his vehicle, the assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village. At least three weapons were used, and thirty empty cases were found at the site.

A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader. The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injury.

The cause of death was 'hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature,' the report revealed.

According to the report, Sidhu Moose Wala's body bore maximum bullet injury marks on his right side. It said an X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles.

The singer's red T-shirt and pyjama had blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, the report added.

In Sunday's attack, Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured.

A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the singer's vehicle was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening. A Bolero car stopped in front of Moose Wala's Thar, and then the occupants of both vehicles started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moose Wala.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to police, Moose Wala's murder appeared to be retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder last year. The name of the Punjabi singer's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera.

(With inputs from PTI)