Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vowed to continue his fight for internal reservation and social justice, regardless of being in power. He said he has never compromised on this issue and will speak to CM DK Shivakumar to implement it.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that irrespective of whether he is in power or not, he will continue to stand for internal reservation, the reservation system and social justice.

A Lifelong Stand for Social Justice

Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on internal reservation organised by the Social Justice and Internal Reservation Struggle Committee, Siddaramaiah said, "I am not the head of the government now; I have no power in my hands. But I am a person who is for internal reservation, for the reservation system, for social justice. I have never compromised on this issue in the past and will never compromise in the future."

"People from oppressed communities must clearly understand who are with them and who are against them," he said. Recalling his commitment to social justice since he attained the age of understanding society, Siddaramaiah said he has been fighting for it and will continue to do so. "Reservation must be given to those who have been exploited as a result of the caste system and who have been denied opportunities. We are not fools; we are the deprived. We did not get an opportunity to showcase our intelligence. The reservation system is providing that opportunity," he said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, he said until equal opportunities are provided, inequality will not go away. "Babasheb had said that everyone must get social, economic and political power for inequality to end." Expressing anguish over the persistence of caste, he said, "From the time of Buddha, the caste system has existed here, and reform movements have been taking place against it. Everyone says it should go, yet it is still alive. That is the irony."

He recalled Ambedkar's speech on the eve of the Constitution's adoption on November 25, 1949: "We have got freedom; equality is the aspiration of the Constitution. A society based on equality must be built. We have been given the right to vote, from the President to the common citizen; every vote has the same value. But the same kind of equality has not been achieved socially and economically. If this is not corrected, inequality will continue. If equality is not achieved, one day the exploited people themselves will demolish the edifice of power." He also quoted Basavanna's 850-year-old vachana: "Ivanarava Ivanarava Ivanarava endenisadiryya, Iva nammava Iva nammava Iva nammava endenisayya, Enna mane maganendenisayya Koodalasangamadeva" and said that even today it has not become a reality, which reflects the true picture of society.

Drawing an analogy from his childhood, Siddaramaiah said, "When I was studying B.Sc, during holidays I would go to my village. In the afternoon my father would ask me to water the cattle. I had to draw water from the well. Birds nesting inside would make the water full of dirt. I would move the dirt aside and draw water. By the time I came back after some time, the dirt would again come to the middle of the well. Similarly, however many reforms happen, the caste system remains rigid."

The Fight for Reservation

"Vested interests have created this caste system with great foresight. The varna system must be destroyed. The solution is to infuse social, economic and political power to all oppressed castes," he argued. Recalling the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, he said anti-reservation forces instigated innocent students to immolate themselves. "Had VP Singh not been the Prime Minister, implementation of the Mandal report would have been doubtful. It was implemented during PV Narasimha Rao's time, after struggles by many including Kanshi Ram."

Referring to the Indira Sawhney judgment of 1992, where a 9-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that total reservation should not exceed 50%, he said 10% reservation was later given to economically weaker sections among forward castes, taking it to 60%. He demanded reservation in the Supreme Court, High Courts and the judiciary as well.

"We have not really fought for reservation. Our fight for reservation must continue constantly. Even the Supreme Court has agreed on internal reservation. The Congress party and our government have always been for internal reservation. There should never be differences of opinion on reservation," he said. Slamming those who join hands with anti-reservation forces for selfish interests, he asked, "Is it not selfishness to stand with a party which opposes reservation and hail its ideology?"

Implementing Internal Reservation

He said the fight for internal reservation has been going on for three decades and after the Supreme Court's decision, it gained momentum everywhere. "Our government will implement internal reservation, I had said that then itself. Accordingly, we formed the Nagamohan Das Committee. They visited villages, spoke to people and gave a report. As per that, we formed 5 groups and distributed internal reservation."

"Later we made it 3 groups again under the 6:6:5 formula. Nomadic tribes were included with Bhovi and Banjara communities. That was said to be incorrect. Petitions were filed in the High Court against this re-classification. Then it was said let us make it 15% temporarily. After discussions, the Cabinet agreed to give five-and-a-quarter, five-and-a-quarter, four-and-a-half. Despite all this, there is still confusion. Whatever it is, internal reservation must be implemented," he asserted.

Siddaramaiah said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says he will listen to what Siddaramaiah says. "I will talk to him to clear all confusion in internal reservation and implement it. Finally, the Cabinet will take a decision. I am confident he will listen to me," he said.

A Legacy of Pro-Dalit Action

He said reservation must continue until inequality in the country goes away and equal opportunities are provided to all. "It is the educated who follow the caste system more. Ambedkar had said, I have pulled the chariot of social justice till now. If possible, take it forward, but do not push it backwards. We must act accordingly."

Listing his government's achievements, he said his government enacted the SCSP/TSP Act in proportion to population in Belagavi session. "Before 2013, funds for welfare programmes of these classes were around Rs 8,000 crore; after I enacted the law, it crossed Rs 15,000 crore. This year SCSP/TSP is Rs 44,636 crore. Why did other governments not do this work?" he asked.

He said he abrogated Article 7D of the Act and ensured a loan facility up to Rs 10 crore at 4% interest in KSFC. He said, as per the 2011 census, SC/ST are 24.1%, with 6.95% ST and 17.15% SC. "Do you know who made Parameshwara Deputy CM in the present government? They were thinking of making four-five people Deputy CMs; who said one person should be given the opportunity? Is there reservation in promotion in any other state? When Ratnaprabha was Chief Secretary, we formed a committee under her chairmanship, got a report and implemented it as law. It was challenged in court, but the verdict came in our favour. Only in Karnataka there is reservation in promotion. How was all this possible?" he asked.

'Identify Who is With You'

"Even after I did all this, many present here in this meeting itself had shouted slogans against me before implementing internal reservation. That is why I have said many times, 'you must identify who are with you and who are your opponents.' Why has Narendra Modi not done the work I have done? They will not bring change because if the social situation continues like this, they will have an opportunity to exploit people. Who opposed the Constitution after it was adopted? Was it not the same Manuvadis? Didn't RSS mouthpiece Organiser oppose the Constitution?" he said.

Stating that he will always be with them, Siddaramaiah reiterated his decision to remain in active politics even after retiring from electoral politics, citing age as the reason. He advised agitators to forget differences among them and continue the struggle unitedly till the goal is achieved. "There are people around you who set fire among yourselves; be alert," he cautioned, and assured that he would speak to the Chief Minister and concerned ministers regarding internal reservation. (ANI)