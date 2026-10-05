You do not need to travel all the way to Goa every time you want to enjoy a wide coastline, golden sands, and cool sea breeze. The Chirala coastline, which includes Vadarevu and Ramapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, offers the perfect mix of nature and peace. Tourists lovingly call this place Andhra Goa because it matches the beach vibes and relaxing atmosphere of Goa.

You can easily plan a weekend trip here with family and friends to escape city traffic and daily work stress. Let us look at the main attractions, facilities, and special features of this beautiful beach.