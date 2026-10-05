A woman was allegedly caught shoplifting at a high-end grocery store inside Noida’s DLF Mall of India, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.

A woman and a man was allegedly caught shoplifting at a high-end grocery store inside Noida’s DLF Mall of India, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The incident was captured in a three-part video series shared on X, showing mall staff escorting the woman out of the Le Marche store after she was allegedly caught stealing items.

According to the footage, the woman was shopping inside the store when employees appeared to notice her suspicious behaviour. She was subsequently stopped and escorted out by female security officials. A man was also seen approaching her as she was being taken out of the store.

The person recording the incident could be heard making a remark about the alleged theft, saying, “Yeh dekho, kaise aate hain paisewaale log aur chori karte hain, 1000, 500 ki cheezein (Look at this, see how these rich people come here and steal things worth Rs 1,000 or Rs 500)." He then asked, “Doosra bhai kahaan hain (Where is the other guy?)”

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As the woman and the man were escorted out, the person filming continued questioning the alleged incident, saying, “Ye pehle bhi churake bhaage the (Did she steal from here before?)”

An employee, who was seen carrying a bottle of oil and a jar of ghee, claimed that the woman had allegedly stolen from the store on previous occasions. Responding to the question, he said, “Aur bhi bohat kuch hai, 4000 ka ghee hai (There are many things she stole like ghee worth Rs 4,000),” and alleged that she had been stealing from the store three times earlier.

When asked how the woman was caught, the employee replied, “Camera mein dekha (We saw the CCTV footage).”

The employee further claimed that the woman had been visiting the store since August 15 and had allegedly been repeatedly stealing items during her visits.

As security staff escorted her out of the premises, the woman appeared to keep her face covered with her phone while speaking to someone over a call.

The claims made in the video have not been independently established/verified. It also remains unclear what happened after the woman was escorted out of the store or whether the matter resulted in a police complaint.