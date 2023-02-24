Shraddha Walker murder case: Delhi court lists case for hearing arguments against Aaftab Poonawala

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The case was listed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar. ASJ Kakkar listed the matter for hearing on arguments on charge on March 7. Aaftab was produced physically in the court.

    Delhi court on Friday (February 24) listed the matter on March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

    He also interacted with his counsel. The Principal District and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal assigned the Shraddha murder case to ASJ Kakkar for further hearing in the matter.

    Advocate Brijesh Oberoi also appeared as Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) for Aaftab. On the other hand, advocate MS Khan submitted before the court that he is the counsel for the accused. A LAC can`t be appointed when there is a private counsel engaged. Aftab has also not expressed his desire to have a LAC.

    On February 21, the magistrate court committed the case to the court of Sessions. On February 7, Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Aftab Amin Poonawala.

    On January 24, the Delhi police filed a voluminous 6629 pages charge sheet against Aftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The charge sheet has been filed under sections of 302, 201, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi police filed the charge before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation.

    During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

    Aaftab is accused in May 2022 of strangling his live-in partner in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of the deceased into 35 pieces. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.

