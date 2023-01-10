Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days

    After leaving Mumbai, Aaftab and Shraddha had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police visited these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Aftab to kill his partner.

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Tuesday (January 10) extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

    Accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, Aaftab was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lockup. It is reportedly said that the court extended Poonawala's judicial custody and also instructed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes. 

    Before this, Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by four days on December 6. 

    On January 4, the Delhi Police confirmed that hair, and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling are of the deceased. The gory details about Walkar's murder emerged after Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Poonawala on November 12.

    According to Delhi Police, Aftab strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

    After leaving Mumbai, Aaftab and Shraddha had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police visited these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Aftab to kill his partner.

