    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details

    Protests erupted in Coimbatore against the Governor by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam where the agitators attempted to burn an effigy of Ravi. Elsewhere, local BJP workers staged a demonstration condemning the incident.

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    A day after the spat between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during the state assembly floor, posters of "#GetoutRavi" prominently featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin surfaced in some parts of the city.

    On Monday, the hashtag was trending on Twitter following Ravi's face-off with the state government in the Assembly where Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK piloted a resolution against the Governor's deviation from his customary address to the Legislature and retained the draft prepared by his government.

    In Pudukkottai, however, several posters were put up by local BJP functionaries hailing the state governor. Several BJP Twitter handles backed him and slammed the ruling DMK over the matter.

    Stalin's son and state Minister Udhayanidhi hailed what happened in the Assembly on Monday and said it was an "unprecedented event" in the history of the House.

    In an event, Udhayanidhi said, "Normally our leader (Stalin) makes the opposition run with his replies (in the assembly) but this time he made the Governor run."

    Stalin will be the first CM to voice concern whenever "our rights" are affected, he added. A senior TN BJP functionary filed a police complaint against some MLAs of the ruling DMK.

    In a tweet, A Ashvathaman, State Secretary, said he has filed the complaint under Section 124 of the IPC, which deals with "assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power."

    Protests erupted in Coimbatore against the Governor by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam where the agitators attempted to burn an effigy of Ravi. Elsewhere, local BJP workers staged a demonstration condemning the incident.

    Meanwhile, another row erupted over the Raj Bhavan's Pongal celebrations invitation allegedly not containing the state government emblem. The invitation contained only the national emblem, many alleged.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
