Delhi's Saket Court recorded a DNA expert's statement in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The testimony is part of the prosecution evidence against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The court is conducting day-to-day hearings to expedite the trial.

DNA Expert's Testimony Recorded

The Saket Court in Delhi on Tuesday recorded the statement of a DNA expert in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, in which accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is facing trial. The statement was recorded in connection with the biological and DNA examination conducted during the investigation of the case.

The court is currently recording prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis, with the statement of another prosecution witness scheduled to be recorded on Wednesday. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi recorded the examination-in-chief of prosecution witness V R Girnar, while his cross-examination will be conducted at a later stage.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey and the complainant's counsel Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha were present. Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is being represented by Advocate Akshay Bhandari. While deposing before the court, Dr. Girnar deposed regarding the biological and DNA examination conducted in the present case. He stated that the exhibits were received on December 23, 2022, and the report was prepared on January 3, 2023. During the evidence, he confirmed that the exhibits were examined, documented, sealed, and handled in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Trial Proceedings and Schedule

The court is to record the statement of Sub Inspector Sandeep tomorrow. On July 8, Saket Court had cancelled a date of hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in view of the MA (Sociology) examination of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on July 20. The examination was to be conducted at the IGNOU centre situated at Tihar Jail premises.

On May 29, the court had listed the Shraddha Walkar murder case matter for day-to-day hearing from July 20, 2026 till July 27 to expedite the trial. There are eight Prosecution witnesses who are to be examined. 13 witnesses' chief evidence has been partly recorded, and there are 12 witnesses whose evidence was deferred. The case has remained pending since 2023.

Case Background

According to the prosecution, Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Poonawala in May 2022. The case came to light in November 2022 after her parents attempted to contact her. An FIR was registered at Mehrauli Police Station in November 2022. It is alleged that Poonawala disposed of Walkar's body parts in a forested area after the murder. Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, passed away in 2025. (ANI)