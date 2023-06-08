Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shootout in Lucknow court: 6 bullets pierced gangster Sanjeev Jeeva’s body, reveals post-mortem report

    Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by a gunman outside a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday. This sent a shockwave across the state as Jeeva’s killing was similar to the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    In the latest development in the Lucknow court firing which took place on Wednesday, the post-mortem report revealed at least six bullets were fired at gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva. According to police, the suspected assailant, identified as as Vijay Yadav (24), a native of Jaunpur district, who was dressed as a lawyer, was apprehended on the scene after the shooting occurred just outside a courthouse at approximately 4 p.m. 

    The post-mortem report further revealed that the shooter’s aim at Jeeva was accurate and all the six bullets pierced his body. All the bullets hit him on the left side of his back. Jeeva died on the spot due to bullet injuries, it added.

    According to media reports, Sanjeev Jeeva was slain as a result of gang warfare and a battle for supremacy in the criminal underworld. Police are suspecting the involvement of gangster Sunil Rathi, who has a history of animosity with Jeeva.

    Sunil Rathi is also suspected of assassinating gangster-politician Munna Bajrangi when he was imprisoned. Munna Bajrangi was claimed to be close to Sanjeev Jeeva. 

    According to reports, the alleged culprit, Vijay Yadav, met with the Sunil Rathi gang three months ago in Mumbai. Police said that Vijay Yadav was missing from home for the past month. At this time, Yadav may have planned the murder.  

    Yadav is currently admitted to the trauma centre. The police will file an application for the custody of the shooter and if the court agrees then arrangements will be made to present him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. 

    What happened earlier? 

    According to police, the assailant opened fire while Jeeva (48), who was serving a life sentence in a Lucknow jail, was escorted to court for a hearing in a case. A gunman, posing as a lawyer, opened fire at Sanjeev Jeeva as soon as he was brought in the court for hearing. Jeeva succumbed to bullet injuries on the spot, according to reports. A girl and two policemen also sustained injuries in the shootout. 

    The shooter, identified as Vijay Yadav, was arrested immediately after the incident and a case was registered against him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe is currently underway. Jeeva, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, is charged with the murders of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and former state minister Brahm Dutta Dwivedi, as well as 22 other instances.

