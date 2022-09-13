Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised

The shoe hurling incident took place during an event that was organised to mark the immersion of the ashes of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, a Gurjar leader who spearheaded several agitations in Rajasthan for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna slammed former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot after shoes were allegedly hurled at him by the latter's supporters at a mass meeting attended by both BJP and Congress leaders.

In a tweet, the minister said, "If Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this."

Also read: 'Let's just go and do it...' Bengaluru doctor who ran 3 km to perform surgery

It is reportedly said the shoe hurling incident took place during an event that was organised to mark the immersion of the ashes of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, a Gurjar leader who spearheaded several agitations in Rajasthan for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Among those present in the meeting were BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Congress MLA and industries minister Shakuntala Rawat, and sports minister Ashok Chandna.

Also read: IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, West Bengal

However, Pilot, who also belongs to the Gurjar community, was not there. As soon as Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme, started hooting and raising 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans.

Some of them even hurled shoes towards the stage. The footwear did not make contact with anyone as they fell short of the dais. Police had to be called in to control the situation.

Also read: Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

Following the incident, Chandna said, "Today a wonderful sight was seen- When Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons came on the stage, was applauded and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail during the 'Gurjar reservation' agitation."

"The family members of the martyrs were sitting on the platform on which the shoes were thrown, at least they should have been taken care of," he said in another tweet.