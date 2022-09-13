'Let's just go and do it...' Bengaluru doctor who ran 3 km to perform surgery

Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar spoke to Asianet Newsable about his decision to run three kilometres to the hospital to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. The decision not only provided relief to his patient but also placed him in national headlines

On August 30 morning, amid the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru, Dr Govind Nandakumar was in his car checking Google Maps on his phone. The traffic around him had barely moved. At his destination -- the Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Sarjapur -- a middle-aged woman was awaiting him to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. Google told him that the destination, usually a 10-15 minute drive from his home, would take 45 more minutes. Fifteen minutes later, the duration remained the same. The doctor decided he had waited enough. His next action provided relief to his patient and placed him in national headlines.

The Gastroenterology surgeon spoke to Asianet Newsable about his decision to run three kilometres to the hospital to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. Read on...

Dr Govind Nandakumar, could you describe what really happened on August 30?

I was travelling to work from home after finishing the gym. Getting there usually takes 10-15 minutes on that stretch (of the road). The last three kilometres. But on that particular day, the traffic was gridlocked and at a standstill, not moving at all. Google suggested that it would take 45 minutes or so. But it was not moving at all. Even when I checked after 15 minutes, it still showed me 45 minutes. So that's when I took the decision to get out of the car. I checked my route on Google to see how I could walk, and thankfully, it was a straight road. I crossed over to the other side, a single road. So that helped me. My car took two-and-a-half hours to reach. So certainly, we saved a good amount of time.

How did the patient's family respond to your gesture? How is the patient feeling now?

The patient is well and recovered from the procedure. But I never disclosed the circumstances under which I had to reach the hospital to perform the surgery because I felt it was not really relevant to the patient's health. Now she may know, but I never really spoke about it or pushed it because the important thing for her was to recover.

The infrastructure in Bengaluru is stretched to its limit when it receives heavy downpours. What would you advise the lawmakers to do?

Bengaluru is a lovely place to be. That's why everybody wants to move here. We need to provide the necessary infrastructure for all these people to live happily. I think we should all take it upon ourselves to improve the city and make it livable and push and work in conjunction with the authorities to get them to deliver the infrastructure that we need.

You ran for three kilometres and then performed emergency surgery. Could you recollect your state of mind at that moment?

I was a bit anxious. I was a bit keen that the patient gets the care they need and that we do not deny the patient the necessary treatment. So I think this was an important aspect of the decision-making. And also, at some point, I had to take the call -- either I abandoned or cancelled or rescheduled the surgery or take the three-kilometre walk. I said if I can walk three-five kilometres from my house to Cubbon Park and back, why can't I do this? Let's just go and do it.

How do you stay fit, doctor? Any tips for others?

(Laughs) I go to the gym every day. I run every day. I used to swim as well, but not as much now. But gym and running are my two ways of staying fit. Always make the workout a daily routine; incorporate it in your life because it will always help you one way or another.

