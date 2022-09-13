Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

    The fire broke out in the electric scooters showroom at around 9 pm and within no time, fire engulfed the entire showroom. Very soon, the fire and smoke spread to the Ruby Hotel located above the showroom, where at least 25 persons were staying.

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 8:22 AM IST

    As many as seven persons were charred to death and another 13 persons were injured following a major fire that broke out in an electric bike showroom spread to a hotel located above it at Secunderabad late on Monday night.

    Speaking to reporters, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, "In all seven persons were killed. Some of them were charred to death in the hotel rooms and others succumbed to burns while trying to escape from the fire."

    Also read: Centre's ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

    According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the electric bike showroom, resulting in the explosion of one vehicle after the other. The hotel staff and guests noticed the fire and smoke and alerted the fire department.

    It is reportedly said that the fire broke out in the electric scooters showroom at around 9 pm and within no time, fire engulfed the entire showroom. Very soon, the fire and smoke spread to the Ruby Hotel located above the showroom, where at least 25 persons were staying.

    Also read: Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    "Due to thick smoke billowing from the showroom, many of those lodged in the hotel showroom were suffocated and fell unconscious. At least five of them were charred unconscious and some others who caught fire jumped out of the hotel rooms," the police said.

    The injured were immediately rushed to the Gandhi Hospital and two of them succumbed to burns. The condition of at least four others is said to be serious.

    Also read: Centre working on automated toll collection, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Atleast five fire tenders rushed to the spot along with the rescue teams of the police. "We could save 10 people who were caught in the hotel rooms, while some others jumped out of the hotel to save themselves," fire officer Mohan Rao said.

    State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, director general of fire department Sanjay Kumar Jain, regional fire officer V Papaiah and other top officials went to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 8:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry snt

    Centre's ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

    Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi - adt

    Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Centre working on automated toll collection, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre working on automated toll collection, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking - adt

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United

    Brahmastra box office collection Ayan Mukerji film clears Monday test beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    Skincare Alert: Balance between inner and outer self can create magic, try this out! SUR

    Skincare Alert: Balance between inner and outer self can create magic, try this out!

    Are you planning to colour your hair? Here are some amazing options RBA

    Are you planning to colour your hair? Here are some amazing options

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi Barcelona Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon