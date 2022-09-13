Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

The fire broke out in the electric scooters showroom at around 9 pm and within no time, fire engulfed the entire showroom. Very soon, the fire and smoke spread to the Ruby Hotel located above the showroom, where at least 25 persons were staying.

As many as seven persons were charred to death and another 13 persons were injured following a major fire that broke out in an electric bike showroom spread to a hotel located above it at Secunderabad late on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, "In all seven persons were killed. Some of them were charred to death in the hotel rooms and others succumbed to burns while trying to escape from the fire."

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the electric bike showroom, resulting in the explosion of one vehicle after the other. The hotel staff and guests noticed the fire and smoke and alerted the fire department.

"Due to thick smoke billowing from the showroom, many of those lodged in the hotel showroom were suffocated and fell unconscious. At least five of them were charred unconscious and some others who caught fire jumped out of the hotel rooms," the police said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Gandhi Hospital and two of them succumbed to burns. The condition of at least four others is said to be serious.

Atleast five fire tenders rushed to the spot along with the rescue teams of the police. "We could save 10 people who were caught in the hotel rooms, while some others jumped out of the hotel to save themselves," fire officer Mohan Rao said.

State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, director general of fire department Sanjay Kumar Jain, regional fire officer V Papaiah and other top officials went to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.