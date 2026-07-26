PM Modi will interact with over 400 youth participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme on Sunday. This programme aims to develop India's border villages. Earlier, the PM lauded a tree plantation drive and paid tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on Sunday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth, the statement added.

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance.

The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages, the statement said.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Address

Earlier today, through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly shares inspiring stories, innovative initiatives, and guidance on a wide range of issues with the people of the country.

In the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the world record set in Ahmedabad's Bhadaj area, where lakhs of saplings were planted within one hour through public participation. He also called on every citizen to pledge to plant one tree for a clean, green, and sustainable future for future generations.

Tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces and defence personnel. He also highlighted India's steady progress towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence sector.

The Prime Minister also commended the achievements of the country's youth in sports, science, and technology. (ANI)