CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that replacing the Union Education Minister is insufficient to resolve the exam crisis. He demanded government 'willpower' to clean the system and urged stronger measures to restore public confidence.

Brittas: 'Willpower, Not Just Minister Change, Needed'

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Sunday said that merely changing the Union Education Minister would not resolve the crisis in the examination system and called for "willpower" from the government to clean up the entire system.

Speaking to ANI after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned additional charge of the Education Ministry, Brittas said that stronger measures were needed to restore public confidence and ensure accountability in the examination process.

"We want the willpower on the part of the government to clean the entire system, because two years back only the same government had assured in parliament that they will prevent such bogus means in examinations and also the bill Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means was passed in 2024 but after that also, the same thing happened," he said.

He raised questions over the replacement of the higher education secretary, alleging, "Who has been replaced as the higher education secretary? Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was involved in a scam of 1.16 crores. He siphoned off government subsidy to his family in the name of entrenchment of commercial crops."

Brittas said the government has after "36 days of a long saga of struggle" realised that accountability needs to be fixed at the higher level.

"Just merely shifting the Minister will not save the situation... After 36 days of a long saga of struggle, the government has realised that at least a certain level of accountability and responsibility needs to be fixed at the higher level. So we welcome the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, but having said that, there are many other steps which they need to take to usher in hope and faith amongst the people of this country," he told ANI.

Pralhad Joshi Takes Over Education Ministry

The CPI(M) MP's remarks came after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took charge of the Ministry of Education on Sunday following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.

In a post on X, Joshi said, "I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty."

On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.

Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Joshi's Ministerial Roles

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Pradhan Resigns Amid Exam Irregularities Protests

This comes after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. (ANI)