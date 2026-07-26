Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demanded stronger legal action against exam paper leaks, irrespective of state. He credited youth protests for Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and criticized the Modi government's intimidation tactics.

Revanth Reddy Demands Stronger Laws Against Paper Leaks

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday called for stronger legal measures to curb examination paper leaks, saying those responsible should be identified swiftly, arrested, and punished, irrespective of the state in which such incidents occur. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said paper leaks undermine the future of students and stressed that accountability must be enforced without political or geographical considerations. "As far as paper leaks are concerned, it does not matter whether they happen in Telangana, Punjab, or any other state. They should not happen anywhere. If they do, those responsible must be identified immediately, punished, and held accountable. We need legal reforms to prevent such incidents, and those involved must be arrested and imprisoned. That is our demand," he said.

Reddy also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government, claiming that the youth had united to force the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. He said governments are compelled to respond when young people and farmers unite in protest. "Modi ji has become used to suppressing whatever issues the opposition raises by threatening them and filing cases against them. This time, he tried to intimidate the opposition using the ED, Income Tax Department, and the CBI. In West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra, he also tried to weaken the opposition by splitting political parties," Reddy said.

"But this time, the entire youth came out onto the streets. From the streets to Parliament, the youth fought and defeated Modi ji. Whenever farmers and the youth begin to respond and fight back, any government has to accept defeat. This is the defeat that these people faced yesterday," he added. His remarks came a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following weeks of protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged examination irregularities. The protesters had demanded greater transparency, accountability and reforms in the examination system, with Pradhan's resignation emerging as one of their key demands. Opposition parties had also repeatedly disrupted Parliament over the issue.

On Delimitation and Women's Reservation

Responding to questions on the proposed delimitation exercise and the Women's Reservation Bill, the Telangana Chief Minister said he would comment only after the proposals are formally placed before the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). "Regarding the delimitation and women's reservation bills, I have only heard about them. They have not yet come up in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Once they are discussed there and the relevant papers are circulated, I will be able to comment. Until then, I would prefer to wait," he said.

AAP Accused of Double Standards on Paper Leaks

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of adopting double standards on the issue of paper leaks and questioned why it had not sought the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains over alleged examination irregularities in the state. The BJP leader said AAP leader Manish Sisodia had previously maintained that ministers should resign if examination papers were leaked. "Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was shouting and saying that if our paper is leaked, we will make the minister resign. Yesterday and the day before yesterday, when Abhijeet Dipke, who is the president of Cockroach Janata Party, was asked whether there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak? He said, absolutely, there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak too," Sirsa said.

He alleged that despite those statements, the AAP had not demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains. "Today, when it was their turn to take the resignation of Harjot Bains, they have gone and hidden in holes. This clearly shows that they can go to any length to gain power even if it means harming children, but when it comes to providing justice to the children, they will never do it. Today their true face has been exposed," he alleged. Sirsa further claimed that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were unwilling to seek the resignation of their minister despite the allegations surrounding paper leaks.

Punjab Congress Demands Minister's Resignation

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded Harjot Bains' immediate resignation, alleging repeated examination paper leaks under the AAP government. "The first victory belongs to the youth of India. Dharmendra Pradhan has finally been held accountable & he was made to resign as Union Education Minister. But the fight for justice is not over. Now it's Punjab's turn. Multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will Punjab's students continue to suffer? @harjotbains must resign immediately and take responsibility for putting the future of Punjab's youth at risk. The youth of India have shown that when they unite, they can make even the most powerful answer for their failures. This fight for justice will continue. @AAPPunjab," Warring said.

Warring also alleged that papers for several examinations, including recruitment tests and the Class 12 English examination, had been leaked during the AAP government's tenure. He recalled Manish Sisodia's earlier remarks that ministers should resign if examination papers were leaked and argued that the same principle should now apply in Punjab. (ANI)