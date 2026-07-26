Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called for reducing the minimum age to contest Assembly and Parliament elections from 25 to 21. He plans to move a resolution in the Telangana Assembly to raise the issue in Parliament, arguing for youth eligibility.

Revanth Reddy Proposes Lowering Election Age to 21

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called for reducing the minimum age to contest Assembly and Parliament elections from 25 to 21 years, saying young people who are eligible to become civil servants and hold elected positions in local bodies should also be allowed to contest as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said he intends to move a resolution in the Telangana Legislative Assembly in August seeking a reduction in the minimum age for contesting elections, with the aim of raising the issue in Parliament. "When the voting age was 21, the minimum age to contest Assembly and Parliament elections was 25. Today, the voting age is 18. I want to reduce the minimum age for contesting elections from 25 to 21," he said.

The Chief Minister argued that the existing age criterion should be reconsidered in view of the greater responsibilities already entrusted to young people in public life and administration. "At the age of 21, young people can become IAS and IPS officers, civil servants, mayors, and elected representatives in rural and urban local bodies. So why should they not be eligible to contest Assembly and Parliament elections? That is why I want to move a resolution in my State Assembly in August so that this issue can be taken up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Chief Minister said the proposed resolution in the Telangana Assembly would be the first step, following which he would seek to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. "First, I want to pass a resolution in my State Assembly. After that, I want to meet our party leaders, Kharge ji and Rahul ji, and present this proposal. Beyond that, I also want to meet leaders of all the parties in the INDIA Alliance. We will then see how the next steps unfold. I will do my best to move this forward," he told ANI.

Views on Delimitation and Women's Reservation

Responding to a question on the delimitation and women's reservation bills, Reddy said the matter had not yet come up before the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and he would comment only after the measures are formally discussed. "Regarding the delimitation and women's reservation bills, I have only heard about them. They have not yet come up in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Once they are discussed there and the relevant papers are circulated, I will be able to comment. Until then, I would prefer to wait," he said.

Meanwhile, On April 17, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were defeated in the Lok Sabha after securing 298 votes, falling short of the required special majority of 352 out of the 528 members present and voting during a specially convened parliamentary session. The proposed legislation sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, enable delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and operationalise women's reservation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. (ANI)