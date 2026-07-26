BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of 'double standards' on paper leaks, demanding Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains' resignation. He cited Manish Sisodia's past stance that ministers should resign over such incidents.

Delhi Cabinet Minister and BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of adopting 'double standards' on the issue of paper leaks and questioned why it was not seeking the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains over "paper leaks" in the state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which does politics by placing guns on the shoulders of innocent children, is being questioned by the entire country today--when will Punjab's Education Minister resign? Just yesterday, Manish Sisodia ji was roaring false cries in the name of morality, but today he is sitting silently on Punjab's leak system. Why exactly?," he asked in a post on X.

Sirsa Accuses AAP of 'Double Standards'

Sirsa said AAP leader Manish Sisodia had earlier maintained that if a paper leak occurred, the minister concerned should resign.

"Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was shouting and saying that if our paper is leaked, we will make the minister resign. Yesterday and the day before yesterday, when Abhijeet Dipke, who is the president of Cockroach Janata Party, was asked whether there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak? He said, absolutely, there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak too," Sirsa said.

He alleged that despite those statements, the AAP had not sought the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains.

"Today, when it was their turn to take the resignation of Harjot Bains, they have gone and hidden in holes. This clearly shows that they can go to any length to gain power even if it means harming children, but when it comes to providing justice to the children, they will never do it. Today their true face has been exposed," he alleged.

The whole country is today asking the Aam Aadmi Party, which does politics by placing a gun on the shoulders of innocent children - when will the Punjab Education Minister resign? The same Manish Sisodia ji who was making false roars in the name of morality until yesterday, is today sitting silent on Punjab's leak system. Why is that?… pic.twitter.com/xLykGmOh7L — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 26, 2026

Sirsa further alleged that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were unwilling to seek the resignation of their minister despite the issue.

Opposition Parties Demand Bains' Resignation

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded the immediate resignation of Bains, saying "multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will Punjab's students continue to suffer?"

"The first victory belongs to the youth of India. Dharmendra Pradhan has finally been held accountable & he was made to resign as Union Education Minister. But the fight for justice is not over. Now it's Punjab's turn. Multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will Punjab's students continue to suffer? @harjotbains must resign immediately and take responsibility for putting the future of Punjab's youth at risk. The youth of India have shown that when they unite, they can make even the most powerful answer for their failures. This fight for justice will continue. @AAPPunjab," he said.

https://x.com/RajaBrar_INC/status/2080950360689332259

Warring alleged that papers for several examinations, including recruitment tests and the Class 12 English examination, were leaked during the AAP government's tenure.

The Congress MP from Ludhiana also recalled earlier statements by Sisodia that ministers should resign if examination papers were leaked.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday also demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.