SHOCKING! Outrage erupts after Kerala woman justifies Mumbai terror attacks, gives 's****y' reason (WATCH)

A Kerala woman, purportedly Thiruvananthapuram-based writer Ashlin Jimmi, has stirred controversy after she supported Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks against India. A video has gone viral showing a Kerala woman justifying the Mumbai terrorist attack as she didn't get the opportunity to star alongside Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, according to reports.

She said, "Mumbai is bad because it didn’t give me the chance to be Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan’s heroine."

Her statement has caused nationwide outrage. Viewers of her interview condemned her for her insensitive remarks. Social media is buzzing with reactions, calling for accountability and urging authorities to take action against such inflammatory rhetoric.

Jimmy's comments not only hurt the feelings of millions who suffered during the Mumbai attacks but also raised serious concerns about the impact of such views on public discourse. As the nation grapples with these statements, many are calling for deeper reflection on the importance of public figures being accountable and sensitive to national tragedies.

Please Note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video, and cannot independently identify the person as Ashlin Jimmi.

