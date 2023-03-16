Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking: Assam board exam Science question paper sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp!

    WhatsApp's assistance was being sought to identify the origin of the leak of the question paper.

    Shocking Assam board exam Science question paper sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Assam Director-General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed, citing investigations, that the General Science question paper of the class 10 state board examination in Assam was sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp.
      
    Speaking to reporters, Singh said WhatsApp's assistance was being sought to identify the origin of the leak of the question paper.

    "The investigation has revealed that the question paper of the General Science examination was sold for anything between Rs 100 and Rs 3,000. We have found that somewhere it was sold for Rs 100, somewhere for Rs 200-300, and it went up to Rs 3,000. Assistance is being sought from WhatsApp to identify the origin of the leak," he said.

    "I am happy with the investigation and the progress we made over the last three days. Hopefully, we will crack this case soon. We will send some more packets of the question paper from upper Assam to the CID headquarters for the purpose of the investigation," he added.

    The General Science question paper of the class 10 matriculation exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) was leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled.

    The state CID, which is investigating the case, has so far apprehended 25 people, including children, from various parts of Assam, besides interrogating several others to identify the source of the leak.

    A senior official said the operations would continue till the mastermind is arrested. "We have picked up some more people and are interrogating them," he said.

    According to a SEBA notification, the cancelled examination will now be held on March 30. 

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
