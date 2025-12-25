Delhi LG VK Saxena promises more letters for former CM Arvind Kejriwal after a 15-page letter on Delhi's air quality, infrastructure, and '11 years of neglect'. Saxena alleges Kejriwal dismissed his concerns and blocked his phone number post-election.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday, in response to his 15-page letter sent to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which held him accountable for the deteriorating air quality, inadequate infrastructure, and "11 years of neglect" towards the National Capital Region (NCR), stated that "more such letters will keep coming" in the future.

Speaking to reporters, LG VK Saxena said, "More such letters will keep coming. Don't worry."

LG Recounts Kejriwal's Alleged Dismissal of Pollution Issue

LG Saxena had written that he had addressed the pollution issue before the former CM, but his concerns were dismissed. According to the LG, Kejriwal told him, "Sir, this happens every year. The media raises it for 15-20 days. Activists and the courts make it an issue, and then everyone forgets. You too should not pay much attention to it."

Allegations of Governance Lapses

Alleging multiple other lapses in governance, LG Saxena also criticised the lack of new hospitals, schools, or infrastructure during Kejriwal's tenure.

"You had promised 500 new schools, but almost nothing was made. Also, school toilets were counted as classrooms to make the numbers look better," the LG wrote.

"Your government, in 11 years, have not made any new hospitals in Delhi. In the last 5 years, you had promised to increase the bed capacity, but that work was also not done by you. Looking at certain media reports, you did not have the 600 crore rupees needed to do this. But in the same five years, you had spent 2,500 crore rupees on advertisements," he added.

LG Claims Kejriwal Blocked His Number

LG Saxena claimed that after losing elections, Kejriwal did not come to meet him, and when the Governor tried to send him greetings on Diwali, it was found out that Kejriwal had blocked the Governor's number.

"I could have said all this on the phone or by meeting you too, but after losing elections you never came to meet me and went to Punjab instead. When I tried to phone you, then I could not get in contact, and when I sent you wishes on Diwali on your phone, then I got to know that my number has been blocked by you," he said.

Delhi Air Quality Update

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a significant improvement in air quality on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 243 around 8 pm. However, it remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality improved sharply compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 300. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor. (ANI)