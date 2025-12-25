Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation for 13 development projects worth Rs 121.52 crore in Nainital, including the much-awaited Metropole Surface Parking project to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 13 development projects worth Rs 121 crore 52 lakh 46 thousand in Nainital on Thursday. The foundation stone was laid for the long-awaited Metropole Surface Parking Project, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore 77 lakh 31 thousand. Out of the total projects, two schemes worth Rs 30 crore 66 lakh were inaugurated, while 11 schemes worth Rs 90 crore 86 lakh 46 thousand were laid with foundation stones.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "In Nainital district today, giving a new momentum to regional development, inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects costing Rs 121.52 crore was done. Along with this, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of surface parking in the Metro Hotel complex (enemy property) was also performed, with an estimated cost of Rs 42.77 crore. This project is an important step towards making the city's traffic system smoother and resolving the long-term parking problem. On this occasion, Honourable MLA Sarita Arya BJP ji, BJP District President Shri Pratap Bisht ji, along with other dignitaries, were present."

Inaugurated Schemes

Under the inaugurated schemes, Sukha Tal Lake has been developed as a recharge zone and tourist destination at a cost of Rs 29 crore 16 lakh. The project included conservation and beautification of Sukha Tal Lake, construction of two lakes with a duct between them, installation of an aeration plant to maintain water purity, construction of nine shops and a toilet block, development of a lift and transit building connected to the main road for site access, and construction of a pedestrian pathway around the lake.

Additionally, structural strengthening and restoration work of the library at Government Girls Inter College, Kaladhungi Road, Haldwani, approved under the District Mineral Trust Scheme, was completed at a cost of Rs 1 crore 50 lakh.

Foundation Laid for 11 New Projects

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 11 development projects across various areas of the district.

Boosting Connectivity and Easing Congestion

At a cost of Rs 9 crore 63 lakh 9 thousand, a 74.15-metre pre-stressed motor bridge will be constructed on the Dunikhal-Ratighat Padli Motor Road in the Betalghat block of the Nainital Assembly constituency. This will improve connectivity, promote spiritual tourism, and strengthen the socio-economic condition of the region.

In Nainital district headquarters, an automated mechanised multilevel parking facility will be constructed at the National Hotel, Tallital, on municipal land adjacent to the Authority's car parking, at a cost of Rs 34 crore 3 lakh 13 thousand. The facility will provide parking for 202 four-wheelers and 96 two-wheelers, benefiting residents and tourists alike.

In Ramnagar, a multistorey parking facility will be constructed on vacant land of the old tehsil as per the Chief Minister's announcement, at a cost of Rs 38 crore 57 lakh 64 thousand. The facility will include parking spaces for 343 vehicles and 16 shops, providing significant relief to residents and tourists.

Enhancing Rural and Educational Infrastructure

Under the District Mineral Trust Fund, a servo voltage stabiliser will be installed at government tube wells connected to the drinking water supply in RG Village Shankarpur (62 RG) at a cost of Rs 10 lakh 29 thousand to address low voltage issues.

Similarly, another servo voltage stabiliser will be installed in RG Village Jogipura (17 RG) in Ramnagar block at a cost of Rs 10 lakh 29 thousand to resolve low voltage problems.

In Betalghat block, a Lift Irrigation Scheme will be constructed at Village Amel at a cost of ₹60 lakh 57 thousand, providing irrigation facilities to farmers.

In the Haldwani Assembly constituency, repair and construction works of four schools will be carried out at a cost of Rs 61 lakh 23 thousand, ensuring a safer, cleaner, and more conducive learning environment for students.

In Lalkuan Assembly constituency, repair and construction works of 14 schools and one Anganwadi centre will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 4 crore 4 lakh 33 thousand, improving educational infrastructure.

In Kaladhungi Assembly constituency, works including repair and construction of five schools, one road, one Community Health Centre, and one sub-centre will be carried out at a cost of Rs 2 crore 8 lakh 85 thousand.

Additionally, in Ramnagar Assembly constituency, repair and construction works in four schools will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 78 lakh 22 thousand.

A river crossing cable will be constructed at Danijala on the Gola River at a cost of Rs 28 lakh 82 thousand, providing benefit to local residents.

CM Emphasises Timely, Quality Completion

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that all these development projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the basic infrastructure of Nainital district, enhancing tourism facilities, promoting public utility works, and generating new employment opportunities. He emphasised that the state government is continuously committed to strengthening public infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person standing in the queue.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Uttarakhand Government is working consistently for the overall development of the state so that the common people can directly benefit. He also instructed that special attention must be paid to ensure that all projects laid today are completed in a time-bound manner with high-quality standards. (ANI)

