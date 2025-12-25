Punjab's GST revenue has surged under the AAP government, with collections in 3.5 years exceeding the previous Congress government's 5-year total. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema credits this to systemic reforms and anti-corruption measures.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has recorded a significant rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government assumed office in 2022, attributing the growth to systemic reforms, technology-driven enforcement and anti-corruption measures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on GST performance, Cheema said GST was implemented nationwide in 2017 under the "One Nation, One Tax" framework. He noted that during the five years from 2017 to 2022, when the Congress was in power in Punjab, the state collected approximately Rs. 1.12 lakh crore in GST revenue. In contrast, he said, the AAP government has already collected more than Rs. 1.16 lakh crore in just three and a half years.

"This means our annual GST revenue growth has never fallen below 11 per cent. While the national average growth rate is around 7 per cent, Punjab has consistently grown at over 11 per cent," Cheema said, adding that the improvement reflects honest governance and administrative reforms.

Technology and Reforms Boost Compliance

The Punjab Finance Minister said the state government established a dedicated Tax Intelligence Unit and collaborated with IIT Hyderabad to strengthen tax administration. "We purchased nine analytical modules from IIT Hyderabad and implemented them in the department. These technology-driven interventions helped us plug leakages and increase GST revenue," he said.

He also highlighted the introduction of the "Bring the Bill, Get a Reward" scheme, designed to encourage consumers to demand and retain bills, thereby improving tax compliance. "This initiative has helped create public participation in revenue collection," Cheema added.

Steady Growth Across Revenue Heads

According to data released by the Finance Department, Punjab's revenue collections across major heads have grown steadily during the current financial year. For the eight months to November 25, GST collections stood at Rs 16,996 crore, compared with Rs 15,334 crore in the corresponding period last year, up 10.84 per cent. Excise revenue rose to Rs. 7,480 crore from Rs. 6,812 crore, an increase of 9.81 per cent. Stamp duty collections grew by 12.25 per cent to Rs. 4,058 crore from Rs. 3,615 crore, while VAT collections increased marginally by 3.84 per cent to Rs. 4,899 crore from Rs 4,718 crore.

Cheema said excise revenue has been growing consistently at over 10 per cent for the last three years, reflecting tighter controls and improved policy implementation.

Cheema Accuses BJP on Aravalli Hills Mining

Meanwhile, the Punjab Finance Minister also commented on the controversy surrounding mining in the Aravalli Hills, accusing the BJP of failing to protect the fragile ecosystem. "The BJP is trying to finish the Aravalli Hills. The Central Government issues many orders, but their implementation on the ground is weak," he claimed.

Cheema alleged that thousands of people are engaged in illegal mining in the region and said such activities must be stopped to protect the environment. "This environment has to be saved. It is the responsibility of the BJP to protect the country's environment," he said, alleging the existence of a mining mafia operating across states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

"The BJP is looking after all of them," Cheema claimed, calling for stricter enforcement and accountability to safeguard the Aravalli range. (ANI)