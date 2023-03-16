Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First abort mission of Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, in May 2023

    The total expenditure incurred for the Gaganyaan programme as on October 30, 2022, was Rs 3,040 crore.

    First abort mission of Gaganyaan in May 2023: Govt
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    The first of the four abort missions for India's maiden human spaceflight Gaganyaan is planned for May this year.

    "The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle, TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024," Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    "The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by the end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions," he said.

    Singh said the total expenditure incurred for the Gaganyaan programme as on October 30, 2022, was Rs 3,040 crore.

    He said the Human-rated Launch Vehicle Systems (HLVM3) are tested and qualified.

    "All propulsion systems tests for higher margins completed. The Test Vehicle TV-D1 mission for demonstration of crew escape system designed, and the stage for the first flight realised. The Crew Module structure for the TV-D1 mission is delivered. Static tests of all Crew Escape System motors have been completed. Batch testing is in progress," Singh said. 

    The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on board an Indian Launch vehicle and bring them. 

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
