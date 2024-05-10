India News
Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is the richest candidate in this phase, with assets exceeding Rs 5,700 crore.
Konda Vishwehwar Reddy of the BJP from Telangana, has assets worth Rs 4,568 crore.
Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy of the TDP is contesting from Nellore. His assets are valued at Rs 716 crore.
With Rs 554 crore as assets, BJP's Amrita Roy is contesting from West Bengal's Krishnanagar.
With Rs 497 crores as assets, BJPs C.M. Ramesh is contesting from Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle.
Congress' Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy is contesting from Telangana's Chevella. He has assets worth Rs 435 crore.
TDP's Sribharat Mathukumili from Andhra Pradesh has assets worth Rs 298 crore. He is contesting from Visakhapatnam.
BRS' Kasani Gyaneshwar is contesting from Telangana's Chevelle. He has assets worth Rs 227 crore.
With Rs 221 crore, BJP's Madhavi Latha is contesting from Telangana's Hyderabad.
Contesting from West Bengal's Asanol, AITC's Shatrughan Sinha has assets worth Rs 210 crore.