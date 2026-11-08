Chanderkote Police SHO Vicky Thapa and three others sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a police vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. All victims are currently stable at the District Hospital in Ramban.

Police Vehicle Accident in Ramban

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chanderkote Police Station, Inspector Vicky Thapa, and three others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a police vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Chanderkote in Ramban on Sunday. All four injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. They were administered first aid and are out of danger, according to Dr Mohammad Rafi of the hospital.

Hospital Statement on Incident

Speaking about the incident, Dr Rafi said the hospital received information about the accident from PCR Ramban at around 11 am, following which an ambulance was rushed to the spot. "A phone call was received around 11 am today from PCR Ramban that an accident has occurred in Chanderkote. A few Police personnel were injured in the accident. We rushed an ambulance there, and the injured were shifted to our hospital. SHO of Chanderkote Police Station and a few others were brought to the hospital with injuries," he said.

"We administered first aid to them. Their tests are being done, but they are out of danger," he added.