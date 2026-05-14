Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls his 35-year association with PM Modi, from the 1991 Ekta Yatra to the present. He announced his book, 'Apnapan: My experiences with Narendra Modi', which details their shared political journey.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday recalled his over 35-year-long association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tracing their political journey from the 1991 Ekta Yatra to serving together in the Union Cabinet.

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A 35-Year-Long Association

Chouhan recalled that his association with the Prime Minister began during the 1991 Ekta Yatra led by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. "My association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spans over 35 years. In 1991, when the Ekta Yatra commenced under the leadership of Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi--stretching from Kanyakumari all the way to Srinagar in Kashmir--he was in charge of managing the tour, and I worked alongside him as the convenor of the Kesariya Vahini to mobilise the youth," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister further said "Later, when he assumed the role of National General Secretary and became the Prabhari for Madhya Pradesh, I was serving as the State General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Chouhan also reflected on their tenure as Chief Ministers of different states and his current role in the Union government. "Sometime later, I too became a Chief Minister, and in my capacity as Chief Minister, I worked alongside him while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Then, he became the Prime Minister of India, and today I am privileged to serve as a Union Minister in his Cabinet," he added.

Chouhan Pens Book on Experiences with PM Modi

Chouhan said that his book, 'Apnapan: My experiences with Narendra Modi', will be launched on May 26 in New Delhi. "Over three decades of public life, working alongside the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in various roles and responsibilities, I have had the opportunity to observe and understand his personality, leadership, service, organisation, good governance, and national dedication from multiple perspectives," he said.

"It is with humble effort that I have woven these experiences, emotions, inspirations, and life values into my book 'Apnapan'. I am pleased to share that the launch of this work, 'Apnapan', will take place on May 26, 2026, at 10:30 AM, at the NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi," Chouhan said.

He expressed confidence that the book will inspire people to play an active role in building a developed nation. (ANI)