Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam hit out at the NEET protest, calling it political. Meanwhile, CJP protesters clashed with police near Parliament. Delhi Police denied detaining CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who later ended his hunger strike.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday hit out at the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET issue, accusing political parties of using students to further their own agendas.

Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said, "Incidents like paper leaks should not occur... After initial protests, the government took the matter seriously and conducted a re-examination for NEET, ensuring no paper leak occurred, and the results have since been declared. In other words, a solution to the problem was found... It means the government was responsive."

Sanjay Nirupam Calls Protest Political

He alleged that the current agitation at Jantar Mantar was politically motivated. "What is happening at Jantar Mantar now is merely politics being played in the name of students. Various political parties are trying to boost their own political profiles. This new party that has emerged is doing nothing but using the students to advance its politics, just as Kejriwal did back in 2010-11," he told ANI.

The Shiv Sena leader urged students to stay away from such protests. "I would certainly like to address all the students and youth of the country to distance yourselves from these people who have politically motivated agendas. Their objective is no longer to draw attention to your issue or to work on it... Therefore, the government should take action against such individuals who are merely playing politics," he added.

CJP Protest and Detention Claim Controversy

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament to protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage."

In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also said Abhijeet Dipke was neither detained nor arrested, hours after alleging that he had been picked up by Delhi Police during the party's protest. "UPDATE: Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House," Das said in a post on X.

Opposition Slams Government

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a sharp attack against the Union government, condemning the reported lathi-charge on students as a direct assault on democratic values. Expressing his strong disapproval of the government's actions, Kharge remarked, "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power."

"We have also raised the issue of theft of donations (at Ayodhya Ram Temple). Modi sahib should take responsibility because he is the one who created the Trust," he added. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader also demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding allegations of financial irregularities surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Protest Developments

Today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

Amid the intensifying protests, CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda today. (ANI)