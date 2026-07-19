Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs merged with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, taking the party's strength in the Lok Sabha to 13. MP Shrikant Shinde said the move strengthens the NDA and the party's ability to raise Maharashtra's issues in Parliament.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Sunday stated that the Lok Sabha Speaker will address the technical aspects regarding the merger of six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a move that has increased the party's strength in the lower house to 13. Speaking on the development, Shinde emphasised that while the administrative process is underway, the political shift is a significant boost for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"These six MPs have left the UBT faction to join the Shiv Sena, thereby increasing the party's strength from 7 to 13. The Speaker will address the technical aspects of this matter, and work on that front is ongoing," Shinde said. The Kalyan MP further noted that the increased numerical strength would allow the party to champion the cause of Maharashtra more effectively in Parliament. "The fact remains that the strength of the Shiv Sena and, by extension, the NDA has significantly increased. These 13 MPs will effectively raise issues concerning their respective constituencies and the state of Maharashtra," he added.

Speaker Approves Merger

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This takes the Shiv Sena's strength to 13, reducing UBT Sena to three members in the Lok Sabha. The six MPs included Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Rajenimbalkar.

Eknath Shinde Credits PM Modi for NDA's Strength

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the NDA was growing stronger because of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised PM Modi's leadership and asserted that the alliance wanted to further strengthen the Prime Minister's hands.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Dy CM said, "The NDA is gaining strength because people have faith in PM Modi. He delivers on his promises and serves the nation with dedication, driving the country forward. Have you ever seen a Prime Minister who hasn't taken a single day off in 12 years? Today, the nation is progressing and moving towards becoming an economic superpower... We are a constituent party of the NDA; ours is a long-standing alliance. We, too, want the NDA to grow stronger, PM Modi's hands to be strengthened, and the country to continue its forward momentum."

Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) witnessed another split, with six Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, currently holds 298 seats in the Lok Sabha, including the Speaker. (ANI)