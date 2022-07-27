Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Uddhav Thackeray stated that his party will have its CM once again and that he will begin rejuvenating the party in August.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    In the latest interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday promised Maharashtra voters another chief minister from his party. Thackeray stated that his party would have its CM once again and that he would begin rejuvenating the party in August. He also backed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) 'experiment'.

    Thackeray announced his plans to tour Maharashtra state, hold a membership drive, and induct as many people as possible.

    According to Thackeray, "people had welcomed the MVA experiment," and the three-party alliance arose due to the BJP's denial of what was assured to him.

    "Shiv Sena will have a new chief minister. I intend to work to broaden the party's base and cadre. In August, I'll begin touring the state. I want to have the most members possible," he said in an interview with Shiv Sena MP and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut.

    The Shiv Sena split with the BJP following the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Later, as part of the MVA, the Sena joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form a government led by Thackeray.

    Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, along with 39 other Sena legislators and some independents, revolted against the Sena leadership, causing the Thackeray-led MVA government to collapse.

    On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

    "Delhi wishes to incite a Sena vs Sena fight and divide the Marathi-speaking people. It is their inefficiency that causes the current rulers to fear the opposition. In a democracy, no party is always the winner," Uddhav Thackeray stated. 

    He also urged the BJP to engage in healthy politics rather than making enemies.

