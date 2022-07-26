Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    My mistake was I relied on some Sena workers and leaders for long: Uddhav Thackeray

    The Shiv Sena chief termed the rebels as rotten tree leaves that should be shed. He explained that this would be beneficial to the tree as it will produce new leaves.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in his first interview with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapse in Maharashtra, compared the rebel party leaders to 'rotten leaves' of a tree on Tuesday. Thackeray also said elections should be held to determine whether people support him or the rebel faction.

    Thackeray said it was a mistake to have placed too much trust in some of the party's leaders.

    The Thackeray-led MVA government, which included the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, collapsed last month after Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other leaders rebelled against the party leadership.

    Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was named his deputy.

    The Sena supremo stated that these rebels are like rotten tree leaves that should be shed. Explaining that it's beneficial to the tree because it will produce new leaves.

    In response to rebel leaders' claims that they represent the true Shiv Sena, Thackeray said that elections should be held and people should vote on who they want.

    The former CM stated that people would either support or vote against them; it would be clear.

    When asked who was to blame for the rebellion, he said, "It appears that I placed too much trust in some Sena workers and leaders." It was my mistake to have relied on them for so long."

    In addition to trying to break Shiv Sena, Thackeray alleged that the BJP was also trying to appropriate outstanding leaders from other parties.

    He asserted, "They tried to appropriate Sardar Patel from the Congress, and now they are trying the same thing with my late father, Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena.

    These people do not appear to be trustworthy. They are essentially causing infighting among Sena employees, he claims.

    Thackeray also stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was worth a political try.

    People would have revolted against our alliance if it had been a mistake. The Sena chief said that in Maha Vikas Aghadi, they respected each other. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

